Pop quiz: Who is the most famous person from Canute, Oklahoma? If you answered former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters, pat yourself on the back!
Oklahoma’s 24th governor joined our Live From the News Dungeon team for this week’s podcast episode, which was recorded back in our News Dungeon … which is actually Walters’ dungeon, because he owns the building.
Interviewing your landlord always presents an interesting opportunity, and the timing was particularly opportune for this episode owing to Walters’ profession after politics: CEO of Walters Power International, a global player in the independent power plant sector. We asked him to educate us on the broader electricity landscapes of Oklahoma and Texas, and he was nice enough to dive into the weeds a bit. He also stuck around to critique the Oklahoma Legislature and answer a deep question from a 6-year-old.
So listen to our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon today and remember to tell your friends that they can subscribe on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora or Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:
A timeline of the key topics at hand
As you listen to Episode 7 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links interesting to reference:
- The Energy Reliability Council of Texas;
- Walters’ 2017 commentary on NonDoc regarding the Grand River Dam Authority;
- This article in The Purcell Register about the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority’s plans;
- Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat’s full March 4 press conference;
- The 2014 bill from the Oklahoma Legislature that made roof-top solar panels less economically viable for residential customers;
- This Oklahoma Historical Society page and an article from The Oklahoman about the Wild Mary Sudek oil well;
- This NonDoc article about big developments at the University of Oklahoma;
- HB 1888 to prohibit gender or sexual diversity training or counseling by public entities;
- HB 1602 to require companies to ask people to “opt-in” for digital data collection activities if a company intends to sell the data to third parties;
- This Oklahoma Watch article about Oklahoma’s 2019 voter purge;
- This announcement of NonDoc’s 2021 summer internship program, applications due March 25;
- This Niccolò Machiavelli quote about where it is better to be loved or feared.
If you loved and/or feared our podcast, please rate, review, subscribe and share with your friends.