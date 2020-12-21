Have you completed all of your holiday shopping? Has the stress of trying to find gifts for loved ones left you in a holidaze?
If so, treat yourself to the second episode of NonDoc’s new Live from the News Dungeon podcast. In this episode, our team talks about the origins and sociology of gifting, as well as popular American gifts of the past century.
Of course, there’s a lot more than that packed into this podcast, so quit reading and start listening to the embedded audio file:
Links you may like while listening
When you listen to this new episode — The Holidaze — you may want to keep the following items at your fingertips for relevant reference:
- Donation link to the OK Foster Wishes gift program
- Background information about Kwanza
- Background information about Christmas gifting
- The “love languages” quiz and subsequent gift guide
- Marcel Mauss’ book The Gift
- History Channel information about popular gifts of the past
- A controversial tweet about an article from The Frontier
- Information about the kingdom Animalia
