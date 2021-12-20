Well, it’s that time of year. Time to take stock of the past 12 months, to recount the good times and the bad, to reflect on our victories and disappointments and to meditate on our hopes for next year.
That’s what we did on this week’s podcast episode — sort of. If resurfacing our pothole woes and having a contest to see who can make the best donkey sound counts, then consider this episode the perfect way to reflect on life.
Live from the News Dungeon is now a whole year old, and, as with many pandemic babies, its first year has been rocky at times. There have been highs — such as when now-gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister told us that she was not considering a run for governor. And there have been lows — like when our stories about our pets (and animal bacula) didn’t receive the appreciation we know they deserve.
In this final episode of the year, we rehash all of this and more, putting a bow on what has, all around, been a fun time
live recorded in the news dungeon.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode on your podcast app of choice or via this embed:
Topics at hand: The archive
As you listen to Episode 18 of Live From the News Dungeon, take the opportunity to walk down memory lane and revisit our past episodes:
- Episode 1: Spit takes and fluid fingers
- Episode 2: Gifts for the holidaze
- Episode 3: Vaccinate me
- Episode 4: Rep. Jon Echols previews the 2021 Oklahoma legislative session
- Episode 5: Learning is a lifelong endeavor
- Episode 6: Pod bods, electric bugaboo, climate change and TV madness
- Episode 7: David Walters has opinions on the power grid
- Episode 8: A sober discussion of the bambalacha
- Episode 9: The OKC streetcar named frustration
- Episode 10: The joy of hassling the Hof(meister)
- Episode 11: Cats, dogs and where they come from
- Episode 12: Toonin’ with Mike Allen
- Episode 13: More Freedom with Andy Moore
- Episode 14: Our visits to Duncan and Okmulgee; OU’s move to the SEC
- Episode 15: Food for thought after 6 years of NonDoc
- Episode 16: Fair warning, this episode stinks
- Episode 17: Bailey Perkins Wright talks hunger in Oklahoma