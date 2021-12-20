Support Journalism

Well, it’s that time of year. Time to take stock of the past 12 months, to recount the good times and the bad, to reflect on our victories and disappointments and to meditate on our hopes for next year.

That’s what we did on this week’s podcast episode — sort of. If resurfacing our pothole woes and having a contest to see who can make the best donkey sound counts, then consider this episode the perfect way to reflect on life.

Live from the News Dungeon is now a whole year old, and, as with many pandemic babies, its first year has been rocky at times. There have been highs — such as when now-gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister told us that she was not considering a run for governor. And there have been lows — like when our stories about our pets (and animal bacula) didn’t receive the appreciation we know they deserve.

In this final episode of the year, we rehash all of this and more, putting a bow on what has, all around, been a fun time live recorded in the news dungeon.

As always, you can listen to this week’s episode on your podcast app of choice or via this embed:



Topics at hand: The archive

As you listen to Episode 18 of Live From the News Dungeon, take the opportunity to walk down memory lane and revisit our past episodes: