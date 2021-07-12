Support Journalism

Our guest on the latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon is Andy Moore, a wearer of many hats, including the literal Stetson he wore while we recorded.

This time, he joined us in his capacity as the executive director of Freedom of Information Oklahoma, an organization that promotes government transparency, to discuss freedom of the press and the First Amendment.

Tune in for talk about transparency issues in Oklahoma, including NonDoc’s own current lawsuit seeking records from the University of Oklahoma. We also cover important topics such as substandard toilet paper in Oklahoma state buildings and the people we think deserve to have a pie smashed in their face.

As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:

The topics at hand: Bat butts, pie faces

As you listen to Episode 13 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:

