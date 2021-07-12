Our guest on the latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon is Andy Moore, a wearer of many hats, including the literal Stetson he wore while we recorded.
This time, he joined us in his capacity as the executive director of Freedom of Information Oklahoma, an organization that promotes government transparency, to discuss freedom of the press and the First Amendment.
Tune in for talk about transparency issues in Oklahoma, including NonDoc’s own current lawsuit seeking records from the University of Oklahoma. We also cover important topics such as substandard toilet paper in Oklahoma state buildings and the people we think deserve to have a pie smashed in their face.
Listen to our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon today and remember to tell your friends that they can subscribe on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora or Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:
The topics at hand: Bat butts, pie faces
As you listen to Episode 13 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:
- The website of Freedom of Information Oklahoma
- An article from April 2020 about swabbing bat butts for coronaviruses
- A guide to the NonDoc donation levels
- Photos from our summer fundraising party, including Tres, Angela, Andrea and our education reporter, Megan Prather, getting pied
- A link to Andy Moore’s organization Let’s Fix This, home of the Let’s Pod This podcast
- Some First Amendment history
- Lil Jon vs. Lil Wayne
- Ron White’s Dr. Phil story
As always, please rate, review, subscribe and share with your friends.
Prior episodes of Live from the News Dungeon
- Episode 1: Spit takes and fluid fingers
- Episode 2: Gifts for the holidaze
- Episode 3: Vaccinate me
- Episode 4: Rep. Jon Echols previews the 2021 Oklahoma legislative session
- Episode 5: Learning is a lifelong endeavor
- Episode 6: Pod bods, electric bugaboo, climate change and TV madness
- Episode 7: David Walters has opinions on the power grid
- Episode 8: A sober discussion of the bambalacha
- Episode 9: The OKC streetcar named frustration
- Episode 10: The joy of hassling the Hof(meister)
- Episode 11: Cats, dogs and where they come from
- Episode 12: Toonin’ with Mike Allen