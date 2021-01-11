Support Journalism

When an angry mob broke into the U.S. Capitol building last week, our team faced a difficult decision: Do we move forward with recording our planned podcast episode about the COVID-19 vaccine, or do we reschedule, send our trusty audio technician Bryce Holland home and pull our hair out watching cable news?

Since time is money (or is money time?), we decided to plow forward with our recording. After all, the platoon of pissed off patriots putzes was all the way in Washington D.C., and we were safe in our News Dungeon, which was recently stocked with flavored water and off-brand aerosol cheese.

Fortunately, the imbecilic insurrection ultimately failed, and Congress moved forward with its constitutional duty — little thanks to Oklahoma’s delegation.

That means you can listen today (in peace!) to the third episode of Live from the News Dungeon: Vaccinate Me. Click the episode link, listen to the embedded player below or download and subscribe on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.



Links you may like while listening

When you listen to this new episode — Vaccinate Me — you may want to keep the following items at your fingertips for relevant reference:

The Oklahoma COVID-19 vaccine portal

This Forbes article about front-line health care workers’ hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

This BBC article about the world’s initial vaccines, as well as HistoryOfVacccines.org, an interesting web project

This scene from The Big Lebowski in case you don’t understand a couple jokes

This section of U.S. code about how vaccine manufacturers have tort protection

This article from The Atlantic about the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

This Johns Hopkins Medicine page about COVID-19 vaccine studies and this CDC page featuring vaccine safety publications.

