Even though our listeners have been beating down our dungeon doors for more podcast episodes, our NonDoc newsroom waited for the perfect time to put together a reunion episode — our 8th birthday!

All 12 subscribed fans of Live from the News Dungeon will be ecstatic to hear that we joined the fellas from Guyutes and recorded a small business podcast remix Thursday, Sept. 7, just before our birthday bash fundraiser happy hour, which so many of you made sure was a huge success!

In case you haven’t darkened their doorway yet, Guyutes is a rad rooftop patio bar at 730 N.W. 23rd St. in OKC that serves real food later than any cook in your kitchen will. They have a hip music vibe, so we briefly rebranded the “News Dungeon” as the “Groove Dungeon” while we chatted with Jarrod Friedel and Wayne Perotka, the owners and operators of Guyutes.

In this episode, you’ll be happy to hear Tres still knows how to talk off the cuff, Angela can still barely read the donor names, and our pod-guests can grace their bar-guests with pizza and house jalapeno tequila, which left them wondering what they got themselves into!



So please enjoy our latest episode and, if nothing else, skip to the 37 minute mark to hear the names of charitable sponsors and generous donors who made contributions toward our birthday fundraising goal prior to the party. Speaking of that fundraising goal, we want to say a special thank you to the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS, which stepped up big with a sponsorship this month to help support NonDoc’s journalism.

Handy links for the topics at hand

As you listen to this special episode of Live From the News Dungeon, the following links offer more information about moments in the show, including:

