Support Journalism

During the past seven years of running NonDoc Media, I have had the pleasure of gathering with supporters and team members at local watering holes to raise funds for our work and spend a little money with other small business owners trying to make it in our community.

In celebration of NonDoc’s eighth birthday, we would like to invite you to Guyutes (730 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City) from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, for a chance to catch up with friends and hear updates on our efforts to sustain community journalism in Oklahoma.

As usual with NonDoc happy hours, the event will be casual with a come-and-go atmosphere. Buy your own beverage to support a fun bar and restaurant that opened two weeks before NonDoc launched in 2015. While you’re having fun, consider making a donation to the Sustainable Journalism Foundation, DBA: NonDoc Media.

Even if you can’t make our Sept. 7 gathering, please consider donating $8, $18 or $80 to celebrate NonDoc’s eighth birthday and help us toward our goal of securing an additional $8,000 of fundraising in September.

Live from the … Groove Dungeon?

One night this April, when the Oklahoma State Senate had concluded its work about 10 p.m. and I found myself leaving the State Capitol late after chronicling the drama, I encountered some senators at an elevator debating where they could find dinner at that hour.

“Go to Guyutes,” I said. “They serve until 1:30 a.m.”

One committee chairman seemed skeptical, asking with suspicion in his voice, “Do they have good food?”

“Do they have good food?” I repeated with a laugh. “It’s a bar named after a Phish song run by jam-band enthusiasts. Trust the process.”

While I don’t know whether the senators took my advice and hashed out their policy decisions under the delicious motivation of a plate of Tequila Sunfryz, but Guyutes’ food and drinks have helped me cope with the Oklahoma Legislature over the last seven years of being back in the journalism industry.

Guyutes — named for the Phish song Guyute, which is about an ugly pig — opened in August 2015, only a couple of weeks before NonDoc launched. Over the years, I have always wanted to celebrate the hard work that goes into running a small business, and this Sept. 7 happy hour will mark that moment.

But to chronicle it forever, we are excited to announce that the day’s celebration will begin with a special recording of Live From The News Dungeon, our NonDoc podcast that has been on hiatus since December 2021. We’ll be recording live from Guyutes — the Groove Dungeon? — starting about 4:15 p.m., with Angela Jones and myself chatting with Guyutes owners Jarrod Friedel and Wayne Perotka about the highs, lows and hilarious moments running a business.

While the happy hour officially starts at 5 p.m., if you’re one of our three dozen rabid Live From The News Dungeon podcast fans, feel free to come by earlier and catch the recording process. In celebration of our eighth birthday, if you sign up do donate $8 per month (or more), we’ll shout you out during the podcast!

As always, thank you for reading, supporting and politely pointing out typos over the last eight years. Here’s to another eight and to seeing your smiling face on Sept. 7.