What’s the one thing everybody loves even more than independent journalism? Round numbers, of course.

Last week, we published our 5,000th post on NonDoc.com, so I wanted to start this Monday with a quick THANK YOU for everyone who has contributed to our publication over the past eight-plus years, either with content, financial donations or both.

As we approach the end of 2023, I am excited to say NonDoc has a lot going on, and this short post — technically No. 5,003 — aims to update you on a few items.

Double your donation’s impact during NewsMatch

That’s right, our end-of-year fundraising push is underway, with the national Institute for Nonprofit News doubling donations to NonDoc through the end of the year, up to $1,000 per donor.

This year’s total NewsMatch campaign cap is $13,000 for participating publications, and we are excited to say that we are more than halfway home: We only need $5,000 more to reach that goal.

Can you donate right now to help us maximize this opportunity? If you sign up to make a monthly gift, INN will match the annualized total of your amount. That means signing up to donate $10 per month right now will yield $240 in total donations.

Lastly, NewsMatch offers a bonus if we bring 50 new donors into the fold. If you have never contributed before, now is the time. Just think how good it will make you feel!

Now hiring: Two job openings to share with friends

When you think about the impact of your charitable giving, I hope you remember all the ways your donations support Oklahoma journalism jobs and the resources necessary to run a sustainable publication.

Right now, NonDoc is hiring two full-time positions, so if you or someone you know is looking for a new professional opportunity, please check out these two job postings for:

The development and distribution specialist will work with NonDoc’s new development director, Tara McMillen Hall, to increase resources and reach for our award-winning newsroom.

SPJ awards: ‘Outstanding website’ and other accolades

Did someone say award-winning newsroom? While meritocracy in the journalism world is always a little awkward, I was pleased to see our staff members’ hard work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists during its recent awards competition.

For work published in Oklahoma in 2022, SPJ judges (from another state) awarded the following notations to NonDoc and our staff:

When describing NonDoc in the “outstanding website” category, SPJ judges wrote: “Great selection and placement of content! Stories and photos are engaging, and the site is easy to navigate.”

As always, readers are the reason we write and report, so please pat yourself on the back for clicking, reading and donating to support the work of our newsroom. At the risk of repeating the refrain, your donations fund journalism jobs, pesky fees charged by the government to access public records, and business needs like journalists’ computers, mileage reimbursement and office expenses.

Let’s catch up at our new newsroom in the Paseo

Did someone say office? Many of you may remember, but NonDoc launched as a small business run out of my house — The News Parlor, for those in the know. Then, the support of former Gov. David Walters allowed us to move into a basement office, a game-changer when it came to developing a team. We lovingly called it the News Dungeon.

Now, we are excited to announce a new office space with a little more room and a little more sunshine in the Paseo Plunge building, right above Holey Rollers Donuts and across the street from Picasso’s Cafe. Tentatively, we’re calling this new space the News Nest, although we’re still collecting twigs and fur to get cozy for the winter.

To that end, we’d like to invite you to swing by our new newsroom at 3010 Paseo Drive on Friday, Dec. 1 — otherwise known as the First Friday Art Walk held monthly in the district.

Please drop by between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1, catch up with our staff for the holidays, enjoy light refreshments, get the newest NonDoc stickers and support the local art galleries and restaurants that make the Paseo such a wonderful place.

In conclusion, thank you for all the support, and we look forward to seeing you soon. Until then, here’s to the next 5,000 posts.