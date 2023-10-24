Support Journalism

To increase our capacity to cover Oklahoma’s civic sector, NonDoc is accepting applications for a collaborative, courts-focused reporting position based in Tulsa that will also cover key elections in the area.

While we are excited to add this position, we recognize that the initial establishment of one reporting job cannot create ubiquitous coverage of a metropolitan area. As such, our initial vision prioritizes filling gaps and avoiding duplicative coverage when possible while working collaboratively with TV, radio and other local media to broaden community awareness about key issues within four priority areas:

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma;

Tulsa County District Court;

Local election cycles;

Families and youth affected by the legal system.

Applicants must have professional journalism experience or formal journalism training, and an interest in court systems and legal processes is encouraged. We recognize that many potential applicants may lack experience reporting on legal matters, so professional development opportunities and additional training will be provided to support the journalist as they learn the details of their beat.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, and must be emailed to editorial@nondoc.com. Application submissions must include an introduction and explanation of your interest, a general resume and at least two examples of published reporting.

As noted in a separate post that published this week, NonDoc is also accepting applications for a second development-focused job supporting our nonprofit newsroom.

Tulsa journalism job description

NonDoc seeks to hire a Tulsa-based journalist to cover federal, state and local court matters, as well as local election cycles.

Qualities helpful to applicants include:

Experience and training in the field of journalism (required);

Strong writing, reporting and computer skills;

Social media capability and interest;

Interest in court processes and legal matters;

Willingness to learn and confidence.

Job benefits include:

Salary based on experience;

$400 monthly health care stipend;

Travel reimbursement;

Additional employee benefits and support systems effective January 2024.

To apply for this journalism job with NonDoc Media, email editorial@nondoc.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, and include:

An introduction and explanation of your interest;

A basic resume;

At least two examples of published reporting.