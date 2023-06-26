Support Journalism

Looking for a new job? If you appreciate journalism and want to see it thrive, we want to work with you, one way or another.

Since 2019, the two of us have spearheaded the nonprofit fundraising operations of NonDoc Media, and we’ve long wanted more hands on deck to meet the business needs of a sustainable journalism operation.

Today, we are taking applications and inquiries from any interested nonprofit professional or other competent individuals looking to make a career change. If you can think and be kind with people, we can bring you up to speed on our business systems and strategies.

We are looking to hire a full-time employee, but we also have opportunities for specific project work with part-time contractors. Since anyone we hire will be working collaboratively with both of us, feel free to background check our personalities (Tres’ cat pics; Angela’s introspective meme life) and review the job description below.

To request an interview, please send a resume and an introductory email to info@nondoc.com.

Development Job(s) Description | June 2023

NonDoc seeks to hire one or more operational positions focused on supporting and sustaining newsroom growth.

Although “fundraising” experience can be beneficial for applicants, it is not required. Thinking on your feet and interacting comfortably with diverse people are required skills.

Other qualities helpful to applicants include:

Appreciation of journalism;

Comfort with written communication;

Social media capability and interest;

Basic mathematical competence;

Willingness to learn and confidence.

Job duties include:

Working as part of a team to execute and renew grant agreements, sponsorship agreements and donor agreements;

Implementing and maintaining reader outreach strategies and programs;

Recordkeeping and event administration.

Job benefits include:

Salary based on experience;

Performance bonuses;

$400 monthly health care stipend;

Flexible scheduling;

Work location flexibility.

To apply for a position with NonDoc Media, email info@nondoc.com and include:

An introduction and explanation of your interest;

A basic resume;

(Optional) An example of creative or related work.

