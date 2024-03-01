Support Journalism

W hat better way to help kick off NonDoc’s recently announced fundraising campaign to sustain our Edmond Civic Reporting Project than by having a happy hour at the city’s first brewery?

To recognize Sunshine Week, which celebrates journalism’s role in government transparency, we’re inviting you to Edmond’s Frenzy Brewing Co., 15 S. Broadway, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, for a casual happy hour and a chance to talk with our team about issues that matter to you. Of course, we will be accepting donations as part of our fundraising campaign to help sustain our Edmond reporting position.

In case you missed it, the Kirkpatrick Foundation is generously matching up to $20,000 in contributions received from Edmond residents and businesses who support NonDoc through April 30.

Our Edmond reporter, Joe Tomlinson, has been dedicated to shining sunlight on city government since 2022, and your support is critical for us to continue offering civic news and information to residents.

Remember, The Edmond Sun closed in 2020, and for the past two years, Joe has been the primary journalist covering a myriad of topics in Edmond: homelessness, housing, lawsuits, a leaking pool, a public art park saga, and so many elections. He has exposed a costly internal Edmond Police Department investigation, and he volunteers weekly to support Edmond Santa Fe High School’s journalism class as a member of Report For America.

If you appreciate NonDoc’s Edmond coverage and want to talk with Joe and the rest of our team, please join us at the March 13 happy hour and consider donating to our Writers’ Fund. We also have sponsorship options for companies and organizations that value local community journalism. And did we mention that Frenzy Brewing has $5 pours for happy hour until 6 p.m.?

Show support for local journalism during Sunshine Week

Sunshine Week is more than a good excuse to get together with readers for a happy hour. Recognized this year from from March 10-16, Sunshine Week promotes open government and public access to information, something we as an independent nonprofit news organization find ourselves fighting for frequently.

Our Open Records Act lawsuit seeking transparency from the University of Oklahoma and its Board of Regents is ongoing, and we often file open records requests in order to reveal government information and paint more complete pictures of important topics we cover.

Recently, the Oklahoma Supreme Court honored our request that they post video recordings of oral arguments online for public view, and we continue to update the resource pages on our website to assist the public with access to information about open meetings, open records, elections, the Oklahoma Legislature and sovereign tribal nations.

The support we receive from our readers, monetarily and otherwise, contributes to our reporters’ goals of getting the community the information and answers that they deserve.

We appreciate your support and your readership, and we hope to see you at Frenzy Brewing Co. on March 13!