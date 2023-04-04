Support Journalism

Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis was reelected to his second term Tuesday night over challenger Brian Shellem. While Davis will be a familiar face on the Edmond City Council, newcomers Tom Robins and Barry Moore each won their first terms Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, Davis received 6,479 votes (or 51.99 percent) to Shellem’s 5,983 votes (or 48.01 percent).

“Thank you, Edmond, for your confidence to reelect me and ensure we keep the momentum going!” Davis said in a statement texted to NonDoc.

Davis was first elected mayor in May 2021 when he received about 62 percent of the city’s vote against homebuilder Nathan Walters. That election made Davis the city’s first Black mayor.

Prior to his 2021 election, Davis served nearly 10 years as Edmond’s Ward 3 councilman. He was first appointed to the Edmond City Council in November 2011 and was reelected to four-year terms in May 2013 and May 2017.

Shellem is the president of Advanced Automotive Equipment. He was the lead plaintiff in a 19-month lawsuit which resulted in the Oklahoma Supreme Court narrowly ruling last week that Edmond Public Schools’ COVID-19 quarantine policy violated state law.

In early March, Shellem declined NonDoc’s invitation to participate in a mayoral debate with Davis, citing a full schedule and prior commitments. Davis committed to participating in the proposed debate and provided dates for scheduling purposes, but Shellem said he had other priorities.

Election results are posted online by the Oklahoma State Election Board and are unofficial until they are certified by the board.

Tom Robins wins Ward 1, Barry Moore elected in Ward 2

Both Tom Robins and Barry Moore narrowly won their respective bids for the open Ward 1 and Ward 2 Edmond City Council seats, topping opponents Ashley Bradley and Judy Rau. Owing to Edmond’s unusual election rules, all registered voters can cast ballots in the general election for each City Council ward.

Robins will succeed Ward 1 Councilman David Chapman, while Moore will succeed Ward 2 Councilman Josh Moore.

On Tuesday, Robins garnered 6,030 votes (or 52.7 percent) to Bradley’s 5,411 (or 47.3 percent). Meanwhile, Moore received 5,967 (or 50.7 percent) votes to Rau’s 5,806 (or 49.3 percent).

Robins is the founder and president of Solid Foundation Consulting and Oklahoma Innovation and Technology. He previously served as Oklahoma’s deputy secretary of energy from 2016 to 2018, and he also worked as the manager of government affairs for Chesapeake Energy from April 2011 to October 2015.

“Thanks to Ashley Bradley who ran a positive campaign,” Robins said in a texted statement. “I’m looking forward to putting together a positive plan to make Edmond the best place to work, play or call home.”

Bradley is a senior engineering technician at Gulfport Energy Corporation who participated in a March debate with Robins. In an emailed statement, Bradley thanked her supporters and said she remains “ready to help my community in whatever fashion I can.”

“Regardless of the outcome this evening, this campaign was successful because it started and ended as our campaign, a campaign for an Edmond resident supported by other fellow Edmond residents,” Bradley said. “On behalf of Edmond, we wish the utmost success to Tom Robins and want him to know we are in his corner and are ready to help with the continuous improvement of our city together.”

Moore served on the city’s Planning Commission for 18 years, spending much of that time as the chairman of the body. After working for the State Senate, Moore became a lobbyist and consultant for rural telecommunications companies in 1988, a job he still holds.

In a texted statement, Moore said he is ready to work.

“I am truly humbled by the trust that the citizens of Edmond have placed in me to be their next Ward 2 city council member. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for my constituency to keep Edmond a great place to work and raise a family,” Moore said. “I’m fully committed to being a councilor for all of my neighbors here in Edmond and I’m truly honored with this opportunity to serve. Mrs. Rau is a class act. She worked hard and I look forward to her involvement with Edmond in the years to come. Chris and Judy are good people.”

Rau worked various positions during her 20 years at the Oklahoma City Police Department, serving as a 911 dispatcher, a receptionist and administrative assistant for the chief of police.

In a texted statement, Rau thanked her supporters and congratulated Moore.

“I called and congratulated Barry Moore on his successful win for city council Ward 2. It was an extremely close race, only 159 votes separated us. I am beyond grateful to all the voters for getting out and letting their voices be heard. I am also very humbled by all the support I have received since day one of filing. I’ve met so many wonderful people and learned so much during this journey,” Rau said. “And last but not least, the biggest thank you to my husband for being my biggest fan and the best campaign manager ever! I could not have done this without his love and support! Congratulations again to Barry Moore!”

Jamie Underwood reelected to fifth term on EPS Board

Edmond Public Schools’ District 3 incumbent Jamie Underwood won reelection to her fifth term Tuesday night over challenger Dr. Jerry Childs. Underwood received 1,965 votes, while Childs garnered 1,415.

Underwood was first appointed to the seat in April 2001 when former board member Kathy Panas — who now serves as the city’s finance director — moved outside of the District 3 boundaries. Underwood has won elections in 2003, 2008, 2013 and now 2023. In 2018, her only challenger withdrew his candidacy.

Childs recently retired as a doctor of osteopathic medicine who practiced emergency medicine for 30 years.

(Update: This article was updated at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, to include statements from Barry Moore and Judy Rau.)