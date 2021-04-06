Support Journalism

Edmond voters selected Darrell Davis as their next mayor today. Davis, who has already served on the Edmond City Council for nine years, received about 62 percent of the vote against homebuilder Nathan Walters.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the 36th Mayor of Edmond,” Davis said in a statement to NonDoc. “I look forward to serving the community and working to keep Edmond moving in a positive direction. Thank you to my family for their endless support, to my campaign team and volunteers, and to the Edmond voters who displayed their confidence in my campaign and in my commitment to this city.”

Davis will succeed Mayor Dan O’Neil, who had previously served as mayor from 2007 to 2009. Edmond voters also elected attorney Christin Mugg to Ward 3’s City Council seat and developer Stacie Peterson to Ward 4.

Davis, Mugg and Peterson will be sworn into their new positions Monday, May 3.

Davis and Walters squared off in a debate hosted March 24 by NonDoc in partnership with News 9 and UCentral Media. During the debate, the candidates largely agreed on most issues, differing primarily on the city’s mask mandate, which has expired.

The mayor serves as one of five members of the Edmond City Council and presides over the body’s meetings. Owing to unusual municipal rules regarding the community’s elections, all Edmond voters were also eligible to vote in Tuesday’s Ward 3 and Ward 4 City Council races.

Christin Mugg squeaks out Edmond Ward 3

In Edmond’s Ward 3 City Council seat — which Davis had held previously — attorney Christin Mugg edged out Sheryl Janis by 63 votes, or a 50.3 to 49.7 percent margin. Mugg graduated first in her class from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

The platform outlined on Mugg’s campaign website focused on development and infrastructure issues, and she listed four top areas of concern. These include expanding Edmond’s infrastructure, supporting development that protects existing neighborhoods, promoting the responsible development of downtown Edmond and improving local parks and recreation spaces, including in the Arcadia Lake area.

Stacie Peterson wins Edmond Ward 4

In Edmond’s Ward 4 City Council race, businessman David Miller held the lead early Tuesday night as vote totals were reported, but developer Stacie Peterson ultimately won the election with 51.5 percent of 10,431 votes cast.

Peterson owns a development company and holds a nursing degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. On her campaign website, Peterson lists three main priorities: protecting individual liberties, supporting the police and resisting new or higher taxes and increased rates for things such as water service.

All vote totals are unofficial until they are certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.