Support Journalism

Are you a college-aged person interested in journalism who seeks the chance to enhance your writing and reporting skills within a professional newsroom? If so, you’re in luck. Through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, NonDoc is accepting applications for two paid editorial internship positions for aspiring reporters living in Oklahoma.

From election coverage and feature stories to daily assignments and other opportunities, interns will be tasked with a variety of journalistic duties. With the 2024 election cycle taking center stage in the summer, there will be no shortage of opportunities for young journalists who are interested in politics and hungry for bylines.

While I now cover the city of Edmond’s civic sector as a staff reporter for NonDoc, my own NonDoc internship in 2021 gave me the chance to report on a number of issues statewide. For example, I covered state and tribal relations in a post-McGirt world, the 2021 tribal election cycle — for which the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awarded first place honors in the election reporting category — and even a murder trial.

Most importantly, I found that NonDoc’s small newsroom allowed for a more efficient learning environment. One-on-one time and coaching from our editorial staff largely molded me into the reporter I am today.

How to apply for NonDoc’s 2024 journalism internship program

Our 2024 summer internship program is being supported by the Inasmuch Foundation, which funds journalism and social service efforts to enrich the quality of life, lessen suffering and strengthen organizations to benefit people and communities.

Our internship efforts are also supported by sponsors of our Sustainable Journalism Foundation, including Home Creations and Fowler Automotive. These entities support our independent journalism efforts and value us having the workforce necessary to operate a modern newsroom.

If you are a college-aged journalist who will be living in the state of Oklahoma for the summer of 2024, the following information will help you apply for an editorial internship with NonDoc.

Position: Editorial internship. (Up to two applicants will be hired)

Pay: Internship stipend paid in two installments.

Job duties: General reporting related to civic and cultural matters. Interns will also gain experience writing commentary, using online publishing software and hosting public events.

To apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter, a résumé and two samples of journalistic work to editorial@nondoc.com. Please put your name and “internship application” in the subject line of the email.

Application deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Start date: Middle of May 2023. (Flexible)

End date: Mid-to-late August 2023. (Flexible)