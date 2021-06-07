Support Journalism

Cartoonist, artist and all-around cool guy Mike Allen has been involved with NonDoc since its earliest days in 2015, and now he can add “podcast guest” to his NonDoc résumé.

On this episode, Mike, who draws our weekly Sundaze cartoon, fills in the newcomers on the prehistoric days of NonDoc and shares his plans for a post-pandemic personal rebrand. Of course, there’s also plenty of ‘toon talk about where Mike’s ideas come from, his most popular NonDoc cartoons and why so many political cartoons are so bad.

And make sure to stick around until the end to hear about producer Bryce Holland’s short career as a teenage prison guard in southeast Oklahoma.

Listen to our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon today and remember to tell your friends that they can subscribe on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora or Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.

As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:

The topics at hand: Cartoonpalooza

As you listen to Episode 12 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:

As always, please rate, review, subscribe and share with your friends.

Prior episodes of Live from the News Dungeon