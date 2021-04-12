Support Journalism

Inspired by a long ride to nowhere on the OKC Streetcar (details within!), the latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon is focused on transportation. Our hosts share their pet peeves about Oklahoma City transport — from perpetual potholes to mysteries of the stoplight algorithms.

OKC’s transportation infrastructure has a number of quirks, some stemming from the city’s history — such as the original OKC streetcar, which is the subject of this week’s historical nugget — and some that can be attributed to inscrutable modern decision-making. (Like, why isn’t the streetcar a bus?) If you have your own gripes about getting around the city, this might be a cathartic conversation.

So listen to our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon today and remember to tell your friends that they can subscribe on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora or Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.

As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:

The topics at hand: OKC streetcar, et al

As you listen to Episode 9 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:

Matt Patterson’s May 2020 article on streetcar ridership numbers;

The OKC Streetcar map, in case you need to get to City Hall or the American Banjo Museum;

Information about OKC’s original streetcars and long-lost interurbans;

And, finally, this photo of a pizza-sized pothole on a recently repaved stretch of Western Avenue.

As always, please rate, review, subscribe and share with your friends.

Prior episodes of Live from the News Dungeon