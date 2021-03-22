Support Journalism

If you could have guessed 10 years ago, or even five years ago, that in 2021 Oklahoma would have the biggest (per capita) medical marijuana program in the country, you probably need to get into sports betting as soon as possible.

In the latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon, our normal team was joined by Matt Patterson, NonDoc reporter and resident expert on the medical marijuana beat, to talk all things weed. While Matt gives an overview of the political climate surrounding marijuana in Oklahoma, local grouch Tres Savage explains his frustrations as a patient in Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R-Okmulgee) makes a brief appearance to discuss pending legislative proposals for future marijuana regulation, and our historical-nugget segment will get you caught up on cannabis slang from the 1940s.

A timeline of the key topics at hand

As you listen to Episode 8 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links interesting to reference:

