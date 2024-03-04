1 Beer is for drinking, water is for — metering?

The Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer stretches more than 500 square miles, but its main outlet, near Ada, Oklahoma, is just a small pond. (Brett Fieldcamp)

If you didn’t know that concerns about drought, aquifer depletion and water use are hot topics in Oklahoma, you haven’t been paying attention.

Legislators have heard an earful, however, particularly in western Oklahoma where Sen. Brent Howard (R-Altus) and Rep. Carl Newton (R-Cherokee) are pushing different versions of a proposal to establish monitoring of regulated commercial water usage.

Howard’s SB 1341, which he called a work in progress following a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation report on water usage in the Luegert-Altus Irrigation District, proposes spot checks, auditing and testing by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. However, Howard’s bill would only apply to a defined “critical groundwater management area” with a completed report from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Functionally, that would limit his bill’s immediate impact to the irrigators in the Altus area where differences of opinion exist among commercial interests that use large amounts of water.

“We’ve had the Water Resources Board enacted since 1957 to be able to monitor the water usage — not just stream water, but also groundwater — and the findings in this [recent report are] that we believe there’s more water usage than what’s being permitted. And so part of it is just trying to get metering in on all of those wells,” Howard said. “It would apply to agriculture use, industrial use and commercial use — anything other than household use that’s protected in the constitution.”

Howard said that agriculture, industrial and commercial water consumers are already permitted by the state, but he said enforcement is limited.

“You have to make a yearly report your annual report on your permit, and there’s just no auditing of that,” he said. “I mean, the Water Resources Board doesn’t have the agents to go out and do spot checks or checks on those numbers, so what a user writes down is basically just what is accepted by the Water Resources Board.”

Newton agrees that concerns about aquifer depletion are serious, and he is running HB 3194, which advanced 12-1 from the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The bill would mandate that all water wells requiring groundwater use permits from the Water Resources Board “be equipped with water well flow meters or an alternative measuring system as defined by the board.”

“My area, we live above aquifers, and so I’m just trying to make sure that we are staying within our guidelines — just like staying within a speed limit as you’re going down the road — so we’re making sure we are being good stewards of our water,” Newton said. “(Right now), we’re on an honor system.”

Howard is also the Senate co-author for Newton’s bill, and although his Senate version would be restricted to his area of southwest Oklahoma, he said he has come around to the idea of requiring metering or measuring statewide for regulated wells used for industrial, commercial and agricultural purposes.

“As I’ve had more conversations with users, there’s concern within their own part (of the state) about the sustainability of the water and how many people are unpermitted or using over their allotments,” Howard said. “So I’ve actually had more people that are users say, ‘We would like to know those numbers, and we’d like to apply this statewide.’ However, the enforcement of it and growing that oversight, I think that’s the biggest part of it. Everybody likes a cop watching the speed limit until you’re the guy that gets pulled over. So it’s still going to be a little bit tricky on putting it in place.”

Newton said he does not consider the water metering or measuring bills to be an overreach of government.

“Not really, because I’m allowing them to use their measuring system, too. We may do some incentive for metering to help sell them metering and give them some help on that,” Newton said. “But right now it’s metering or measuring. You can use volume, measurements by pressure, size of the pipe, how long you ran it. You can tell how much water you used.”

Howard said he is still open to input on the bills from concerned parties.

“We’ve kicked this down the road for 30 to 40 years,” Howard said. “We need to do something. We’ve got this board already in place. I would like to start having full discussions about what that is, but if somebody has input — whether it’s the oil and gas industry, whether it’s my other irrigators — I want to know and I want this to be a bill that can eventually apply statewide and is workable law.”

When it comes to conservation efforts, lawmakers are also looking to further their attempted crackdown on some of the worst offenders when it comes to unauthorized water use: eastern red cedars.

Last session, lawmakers established a pilot program for removing the invasive species — which absorbs water to the detriment of other natural species and also provides dangerous fuel for wildfires — in the North Canadian River watershed.

Now, Rep. Mike Dobrinski (R-Kingfisher) and Thompson are running HB 3106 to take the red cedar elimination program statewide. The bill advanced unanimously from the House Agriculture Committee.