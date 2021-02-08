Support Journalism

Education is once again a top topic of the Oklahoma legislative session, so our podcast team decided to have NonDoc education reporter Megan Prather — spoiler, she has three pets! — as a guest co-host this week. We also welcomed House Common Education Committee Chairwoman Rhonda Baker (R-Yukon) for a new taped segment: From the Rotunda.

So if you are an educator, lawmaker, parent or even a student, you will want to catch this latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon, which you can subscribe to on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.

Or, of course, you can listen to this episode embedded right here:



Please consider subscribing, rating, reviewing and sharing, because that rhymes with caring and the world is a little better when we all care and try to make things rhyme.

A timeline of the key topics at hand

Episode 5 of Live From the News Dungeon is a bit of a beast, so please refer to the following time-stamp guide if you can’t catch the entire discussion:

6 minutes: Historical nuggets (here and here) about early Oklahoma education;

9 minutes: A discussion about in-person education and distance learning;

20 minutes: A brief interview with Rep. Rhonda Baker;

34 minutes: Discussion about pending legislation, such as SB 783;

47 minutes: An overview of issues surrounding Epic Charter Schools

58 min: Our donor relations segment, which this week focuses on how the Walton Family Foundation “has been incredibly hands off” while providing NonDoc with a grant to hire an education reporter.

Again, if you enjoy our podcast, please rate, review and share with your friends.

Prior episodes of Live from the News Dungeon

Make sure you are caught up on prior episodes of NonDoc’s new podcast: