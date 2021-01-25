Support Journalism

If you want to know how the Oklahoma Legislature’s 2021 session is shaping up, then listen to today’s episode of Live from the News Dungeon because House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols reveals a lot of secrets within.

Well, maybe they weren’t all secrets, but Echols (R-OKC) spent about an hour discussing with our team the key issues facing state lawmakers when they return Monday, Feb. 1.

“At the end of the day, education exists for children. Hard stop,” Echols said about one of many topics featured during the conversation.

Echols is the first guest to appear on Live from the News Dungeon, which you can subscribe to on PodBean, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.

Or you can listen to this episode embedded right here:



A timeline of the key topics at hand

If you are pressed for time but are particularly interested in a specific topic coming up in the 2021 legislative session, refer to the following time-stamp guide:

10 minutes: Discussion of the different divides within the Oklahoma Legislature;

12 minutes: Budget battles, previews and complexities;

16 minutes: Medicaid expansion and overall health care funding;

25 minutes: Education funding, Epic Charter Schools and changes to be considered;

33 minutes: Medical marijuana and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

39 minutes: What “managed” Medicaid means and why it could be a fight;

50 minutes: COVID protocols in the State Capitol;

57 min: Sportsbook and legislative redistricting.

