There’s a lot going on in the news. The delta variant is raging, Congress seems on the verge of passing a bipartisan bill (what is that?) and the governor is back from Azerbaijan.
But, of course, the topic keeping everyone in Oklahoma up at night is decision by OU and Texas to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC, which is also a topic during our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon.
Our usual podcast hosts are joined by Jeremy Cowen, natty dresser and college football fanatic, who recently wrote a commentary for NonDoc about OU’s move to the SEC and what went wrong for the Big 12. We discuss the lead-up to OU’s move to the SEC and what the implications might be. Along the way, there’s discussion of our team’s recent visits to Okmulgee and Duncan, how a urinal first brought Tres and Angela together, and a long-buried chapter of the OU Daily’s sports desk history.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:
Topics at hand: At the risk of beating a dead horse
As you listen to Episode 14 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:
- Jeremy Cowen’s article about how it did not have to be this way for the Big 12 Conference;
- A reminder of the time Jeremy and Tres revisited the 1994 College World Series;
- Recaps of our recent visits to Duncan and Okmulgee;
- The website of the Muscogee Nation Council House;
- A news story on Tres and Josh McBee’s fake political candidate, Jim Lemons;
- Some information on the tragic demise of Double T;
- The Wikipedia article that provided this week’s historical nugget;
- The 1984 U.S. Supreme Court decision in NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma;
- A reminder of how Oklahoma publications can republish NonDoc’s content in their print products.
