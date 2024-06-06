Support Journalism

Voters in House District 50 will choose between four GOP candidates during the June 18 primary election after Rep. Marcus McEntire announced late last year he would not be seeking reelection.

The ballot includes insurance agent Stacy Jo Adams, state director of Peer Resolution for Oklahoma Students Andrew Aldridge, Ringling City Councilman Jayce Daniel Miller, and U.S. Navy veteran Clayton T. Pickard.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote June 18, the top two finishers will head to an August runoff. Only Republicans filed for the seat, so there will be no general election in House District 50, includes Jefferson County and parts of Stephens County.

McEntire (R-Duncan) told the Comanche Times in February that he believes it’s time for someone with fresh energy to take on the position.

“People often talk about term limits making a huge difference, but most members don’t do more than eight years,” McEntire said. “I think it’s just kind of the natural progression. After eight years, you’re just exhausted.”

The following cheat sheet for the HD 50 primary election includes information from publicly available sources, such as campaign websites and social media. Candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

For the June 18 primary election, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting runs place June 13 through June 15.

Stacy Jo Adams

Age: 49

Profession/background: Stacy Jo Adams started Adams’ Insurance Agency in Duncan in 2021. Prior to that, she was an Allstate Insurance agency owner from 2010 to 2020 and served as a sales manger for State Farm Insurance from 2004 to 2010.

Adams graduated from Cameron University with a degree in elementary education and teaches Sunday school classes at Grand Assembly Church in Corum, an unincorporated community in Stephens County.

Platform: According to her website, Adams is a proponent of supporting the military and veterans, local police, law and order, small businesses and low taxes. She also has an “A” rating from the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association and is endorsed by Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights.

Online: Website | Facebook

Andrew Aldridge

Age: 31

Profession/background: Andrew Aldridge serves as the state director of Peer Resolution for Oklahoma Students, a program through the Oklahoma Supreme Court that aims to teach young people how to handle conflict positively. He attended both Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma, graduating with degrees in journalism and forensic science. Aldridge is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nonprofit management from UCO.

Aldridge is a member of the National Rifle Association, Duncan Kiwanis Club, Comanche Chamber of Commerce and Duncan Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as a board member for Gabriel’s House, an after-school program for Duncan and Comanche students, and Safe Center, a domestic violence center that serves Stephens County and Jefferson County.

He coordinates a Pathways to Future Careers program at Duncan High School, is involved with the Comeback Kid Society and organizes personal and professional development programs for youth serving time in area juvenile detention centers.

Platform: Aldridge lists no information regarding his platform or policy priorities on his website or his Facebook page. Nonetheless, he has been endorsed by entities called the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition and Oklahomans for Public Education.

Online: Website | Facebook

Jayce Daniel Miller

Age: 27

Profession/background: Jayce Daniel Miller was elected to the Ringling City Council in 2021 and serves as the president of the Ringling Community Foundation. He previously worked in oilfield cleanup services before serving as a communications intern for the Oklahoma Senate in 2022-2023. Miller currently works in a local warehouse.

Miller attended Murray State College and Oklahoma State University, graduating with a degree in agriculture education. He has obtained other certifications from the University of Oklahoma.

Platform: Miller lists no information regarding his platform or policy priorities on his website. In April, Miller told the Comanche Times that he is “pro-life, pro Second Amendment and pro limited government.” In a post on his campaign Facebook page, Miller says he will vote for any “pro-energy legislation” that comes before him.

Miller has an “A” rating from the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association. His website features a series of stock videos showing nature scenes and people driving on a California coastal highway.

Online: Website | Facebook

Clayton T. Pickard

Age: 61

Profession/background: Clayton T. Pickard served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years before retiring and starting a career in broadcasting, working at stations in Pittsburgh, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Lawton. Following his career in broadcasting, Pickard worked in insurance and banking.

Pickard serves as board president for the Stephens County Historical Society and Stephens County Free Holiday Meal. He is also a member of the Kiwanis Club and a volunteer for the Duncan Toy Shop, Crime Stoppers and the Stephens County Genealogy Society. Pickard serves as an adult teacher at Chisholm Trail Church of Christ.

Platform: Pickard lists no information regarding his platform or policy priorities on his website. According to a Jan. 2 Facebook post, Pickard is running for the HD 50 seat to make the district a place where everyone thrives, where children receive a quality education, where the economy is strong and where the community is safe.

Online: Website | Facebook