Wednesday, Sept. 1, marked the long-awaited opening of a new Homeland grocery story in northeast Oklahoma City. But it also marked the end of NonDoc’s sixth year — and the start of our seventh year — producing independent journalism.
Reporter Archiebald Browne covered the Homeland event, and then he took an hour out of his day to swing by the news dungeon to record the latest episode of the NonDoc podcast.
Archie has been with NonDoc since 2019 and has done a lot of reporting about OKC’s east side, including longstanding problems with food access in the area.
In this podcast episode, Archie tells us about his (literally) painful first encounter with Tres, we celebrate NonDoc’s anniversary and we delve into our deepest, darkest body-modification desires.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:
Topics at hand: *Domino’s carryout insurance
As you listen to Episode 15 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:
- NonDoc’s Writers’ Fund page, where you can donate $7 or $77 to celebrate the start of our seventh year;
- Archie’s article on the new Homeland in east OKC;
- A feature story, also by Archie, about Black farmers in Oklahoma;
- Tres’ 2018 article on Jabar Shumate’s departure from OU;
- Angela’s commentary pieces from 2015, which give advice about selecting wine and being nice;
- A New York Times article about how the government improved Dominos Pizza;
- Details of Domino’s Pizza’s carryout insurance program;
- A link to watch the movie Idiocracy.
