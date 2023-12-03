Support Journalism

Somehow, in 2023, conversations about cockfighting are still occurring at the Oklahoma State Capitol and among state leaders.

Recently, Gov. Kevin Stitt ruffled feathers by recording a video to “cheer” the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, which is a trade and advocacy organization of rooster farmers that pushed HB 2530 this session.

The bill is still alive in the State Senate, technically, and Stitt’s comments drew questions about whether he would sign a measure decreasing the criminal penalties for cockfighting-related activities. Stitt’s video also drew criticism from legendary OU football coach Barry Switzer, who put out a statement reminding the governor that voters passed the current statutory ban into law with 56.2 percent support of State Question 687 in 2002.

“I am very disappointed in our governor for encouraging the barbaric blood sport of cockfighting in our great state. Staged fighting between animals is cruel, immoral, deeply unpopular in our state, and a felony to boot,” Switzer said. “I voted for the anti-cockfighting law in 2002 and supported every word of it.”

Stitt’s spokeswoman told NonDoc’s Michael McNutt that the governor would not sign HB 2530 if the Senate sends it to his desk, but honestly, who knows what might happen on this topic? I was surprised to find it as comic fodder this spring, and I’m equally perplexed now.

