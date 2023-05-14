Spring is a time for new beginnings. The plants are growing, the birds are chirping, and the temperatures are just about perfect. Young people finishing various levels of school are preparing to start a new chapter in their lives.
Unfortunately, in Oklahoma, if you have outdoor plans in the month of May, there’s a good chance they will be foiled by severe storms. That’s been the case for many communities this graduation season, and it has made an already stressful month that much more stressful for many families. It might seem like an obvious thing to say, but I’m always sad to know people are having something they’ll only experience once blown away by a mesocyclone.
I got lucky with my own graduation season ceremonies, with both landing on good weather days. And while the most important parts, the calling of my name and subsequent stage walk, took place indoors, it was nice to spend time with family and friends outdoors. Not to mention all of the photos that go along with it.
To all the graduates out there, I hope that in spite of the wild weather you had or will have an awesome day. Now, you too can simply spend all of your May interest on lake levels like the rest of us.
Past Sundaze comics
