Support Journalism

Who doesn’t love donuts? A sweet, fried treat that is easy to eat, donuts are hard to turn down. Splitting a limited box of them, however, can sour even the most enthusiastic fans.

The metaphor above, as it pertains to our wonderful state, was tossed out last week by House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols (R-OKC) while defending his caucus’ education package and criticizing the Senate’s concerns with the “Oklahoma Student Fund” proposal.

“How do I justify giving my urban schools more money but not giving them (as much as rural schools)? I tell them don’t be a child. That argument to me is just beyond ridiculous. We know this is the formula that unlocks all the extra money,” Echols said. “What’s interesting is I’ve never had a kindergartener say ‘No’ to a donut because somebody else gets two donuts. The reality is, that’s what this is about.”

Either coincidentally or as a gubernatorial subtweet, when Gov. Kevin Stitt’s daily schedule was released Thursday, it showed him meeting with House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) at 8 a.m. and attending “Donuts with the Governor” at 8:45 a.m.

With McCall and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC) fighting for two months, Stitt sided with the House last week, but now the Senate has turned up the heat on their counterparts.

Tense negotiations between Treat and McCall are nothing new. In fact, I have lampooned them in cartoon form before. This year’s fight, however, just has the feeling of being a bit larger, like there’s more “umph” to the back and forth between the chambers. Things were pretty bad a few years ago when the state didn’t have any money, and somehow they might be just as bad when there’s a lot to go around. Will one side end up with more donuts than the other, or will they find a knife (metaphorically) and split them evenly?

Either way, something needs to get done, and soon. Maybe Stitt will bring donuts to his usual Tuesday morning meeting with Treat and McCall. If there are any leftover, send them to the press rooms.

Past Sundaze comics

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’