You could say that some political offices in this state are real “fixer-uppers.”

If you’re a long-time reader of this site, you may know how they got that way and why many newly elected public servants say they are going to change things once they get going in their new positions. To this end, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond was busy last week.

Nationally, he made headlines by suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over its dealings with the World Health Organization. He also announced his intent to sue the Biden administration over the designation of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species, and its removal thereof. (That’s a separate comic idea that writes itself.)

Locally, he dismissed a lawsuit with ClassWallet, which was about the use of federal education funds, and vowed to hold local officials accountable. He also apologized to former Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe for the actions of former Attorney General Mike Hunter in an investigation that resulted in a grand jury indictment from 2020.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has been quite the whirlwind in the past few years, and that’s putting it lightly. It may take a Bob Vila type to put it back together.

