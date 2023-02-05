You could say that some political offices in this state are real “fixer-uppers.”
If you’re a long-time reader of this site, you may know how they got that way and why many newly elected public servants say they are going to change things once they get going in their new positions. To this end, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond was busy last week.
Nationally, he made headlines by suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over its dealings with the World Health Organization. He also announced his intent to sue the Biden administration over the designation of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species, and its removal thereof. (That’s a separate comic idea that writes itself.)
Locally, he dismissed a lawsuit with ClassWallet, which was about the use of federal education funds, and vowed to hold local officials accountable. He also apologized to former Secretary of Digital Transformation David Ostrowe for the actions of former Attorney General Mike Hunter in an investigation that resulted in a grand jury indictment from 2020.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has been quite the whirlwind in the past few years, and that’s putting it lightly. It may take a Bob Vila type to put it back together.
Past Sundaze comics
Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride
Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen
Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters
Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable
‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up
Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections
2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons
Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma
An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads
Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet
Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball
How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?
Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall
Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry
This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating
SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend
Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline
New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion
Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth
Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options
Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report
Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch
Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day
What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?
Overtime: The match continues with special sessions
Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine
Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up
Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain
It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’