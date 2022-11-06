Support Journalism

So the big day — Election Day — is almost here.

The suffering caused by the slog of constant political attack ads while trying to watch… anything really, will soon come to an end. Perhaps I just forget how bad it gets each election cycle, but the various TV ads from all sorts of candidates and “dark money” committees feel particularly overwhelming this year. (That’s not even counting car videos posted on social media!) And as Chris Casteel of The Oklahoman pointed out this morning, truth in advertising is not required in politics. It can be exhausting to watch.

So with Election Day finally arriving, it’s a cause for celebration, and what better way to do that than by traveling to your polling place and casting a vote? You’ll even get a little “I voted” sticker. And while the classic “I voted” sticker with a flag historically hasn’t exactly been a collector’s item, creative versions have been popping up around the country. Maybe it’s time for Oklahoma to hold an art contest to spice up our “I voted” sticker?

Regardless, if you are reading this, then it’s likely you are at least marginally curious as to what is happening in the realm of local government. So if you haven’t already voted early, make sure you have a voting plan to put your thoughts into action Tuesday. In fact, there are several great articles on this very site that can help you make up your mind. Isn’t that handy?

