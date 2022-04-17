Support Journalism

Not even the Easter Bunny is immune to the effects of inflation. It’s something we all have to deal with currently, and it’s something that will continue to impact our lives and wallets for the foreseeable future.

In particular, the price of eggs made headlines this past week in what has become just another example of how connected, yet fragile, the world’s supply chains are in the modern day.

Outbreaks of bird flu in the U.S. and France have led to a decrease in egg-laying chickens. Compounding the issue is the war in Ukraine, which has strained the world’s grain supply.

In turn, the higher price of eggs affects many other businesses and industries that use them as an ingredient in recipes, or as a standalone product. As for a giant magical rabbit hiding them as a game for children? There may be a few less lying around this year.

