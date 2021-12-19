Support Journalism

We’ve all heard about dreaming of a white Christmas, but let’s talk about the alternative that is all the rage this year: a warm Christmas.

Continuing with what has been an extremely mild December so far, Oklahomans are expected to be seeing temperatures in the 70s by the end of this week, including on Christmas Day.

So, what’s the general feeling about warm Christmas? Do we like it? Does it feel off for this kind of holiday? Did you grow up south of the equator, so this feels normal? Are we anticipating an absurdly hot March?

I fall into the camp that would prefer weather like this more often than not. To me, a snowy Christmas Day isn’t all that great when you have to travel to see family or just do anything, frankly. But Santa is going to need a wardrobe change if we see temps like this going forward.

