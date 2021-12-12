Support Journalism

In news that made me do a double take this past week, I was heartened to learn that Atoka Public Schools was looking to build — of all things — an esports arena as part of its most recent school improvement bond proposal. I must say, I was saddened to learn that the September vote for funding the effort came up short.

I cannot claim to know much about the day-to-day goings on of rural Oklahoma, so this all took me by surprise. A quote from Atoka Superintendent Jay McAdams about his district’s esports program was even further eyebrow-raising for me.

“We’re kind of the leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports,” McAdams told NonDoc’s Megan Prather.

I think that’s great and also incredibly fascinating. As a person who watches a little bit of esports, I can’t imagine having to explain some of its features to older, reliably-voting residents in a small, rural community. That would seem like a daunting task, to be sure.

In League of Legends, you need heroes to win. It sounds like Atoka will need some heroes to get a bond issue passed for this.

