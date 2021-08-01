Support Journalism

Pack up the schooner, we are heading east.

What has transpired the past two weeks in college football, and more specifically with the universities of Oklahoma and Texas, has seemed inevitable for some time. The two schools’ vocal displeasure with the Big 12 Conference and its leadership has been publicly known for several years now, with OU’s most recent frustration regarding the 11 a.m. kickoff times finally breaking the proverbial camel’s back. A few votes by boards of regents later, and you have the Sooners and Longhorns joining the SEC, while the rest of the Big 12 is left scrambling to find a home.

It’s remarkable, really, how quickly the landscape of college athletics can change. In just the last few months, we’ve seen the U.S. Supreme Court make a ruling that athletes can make money from their name, image and likeness, as well as talks to move forward with a 12-team college football playoff. And now this, with OU and Texas saying it’s SEC or bust for their programs.

The formation of a “superconference,” which is what the SEC has essentially done, will likely start a domino effect of realignment which will touch almost every major university in this country in some way. For most, this will mean more money, but it will be interesting to see what it does to competition.

I don’t know how this will all look when the dust settles, but I do know that this move will make for a very entertaining football season this fall. I just hope I don’t hear any chants involving three letters.

