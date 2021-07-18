Support Journalism

Another week, another education-related audit in the state of Oklahoma. This past week, it was the Western Heights Public Schools District that found officials from the State Board of Education and the State Auditor & Inspector’s Office all up in their administrative files.

If you’ve been following the extensive drama involving the Western Heights over the past year, the past week’s worth of absurdities have been completely predictable. A fight over who gets to appoint an interim superintendent to replace Mannix Barnes, whose educator certificate the State Board of Education suspended? A few bags of shredded documents found in the dumpster? Another meeting where Western Heights Board Chairman Robert Everman declined interviews?

Reading through the timeline of events, I’m having a hard time understanding the motivations of the Western Heights Board of Education here. This saga keeps spiraling downward because members continue to thumb their nose at authority, for… reasons?

It’s all a bit unclear, but perhaps the audit will be illuminating in that respect. That is, of course, unless the truth gets lost inside a “beanbag chair.”

