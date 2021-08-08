Support Journalism

Believe it or not, there was a point earlier this year when I told myself I was done drawing comics related to COVID-19. Now, in the middle of a new surge owing to several factors, I am making up new characters to illustrate the sad situation.

Unlike this comic, however, the delta variant is not that cool. In fact, you don’t want to be anywhere near it.

That, of course, is not what’s happening. People are near the delta variant, because that’s how viruses and human beings work, and there’s a big problem here: There are still way too many unvaccinated and vulnerable people for society to be anything resembling “normal.” We do not need to play a blame game at this point, but we are still talking about this in August 2021 because the unprotected are still being infected.

I’m not going to go over all of the vaccine information that’s widely available to everyone on this subject, but if we are talking about the difference between getting the sniffles for a few days, or dying — and not to mention many other long-term negative health impacts — the path forward seems clear to me.

So please get vaccinated because I don’t want to make up any more characters in this story. I want to go all Robert Kirkman and kill them off.

