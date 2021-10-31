Support Journalism

We really are “living in the future” these days — or at least a future that our social media overlords have shaped for us as a society.

This past week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new way to spend all of your time looking at what other people are doing, aptly named Meta. Err, is it the “Metaverse?”

In any case, it appears the company is developing a virtual reality experience where you can interact with others and places. Sounds interesting enough, I suppose. Yet I can’t help but think — and I don’t believe I’m alone in this — that the idea of changing your name and escaping to another world seems like a convenient way to run away from your problems. You know, like the ones Facebook has been dealing with for some time now.

Adopting a new platform and purchasing a bunch of equipment is going to be a big ask of the social media giant’s users. I already have a phone, and that screen is more than large enough for me to get my fill of all the arguing, outrage and everyone’s favorite: misinformation. I really don’t want that stuff, quite literally, right up in my face, and I think most people will feel the same.

