I sneeze, you sneeze, we all sneeze more than we please this time of the year.

But this year in particular, you may be worrying, “Could it be COVID?” in the back of your mind. And yes, it could possibly be. Cases are still high in the state, so if you’re feeling sick, stay home for crying out loud and get tested.

The likely cause of your sneeze, however, is something all Oklahomans should be very familiar with at this point: pollen, and lots of it. Allergens of several types are having a moment currently, and with them come sniffles, sneezes and scratchy throats, all fear-inducing afflictions when you’re in the middle of a pandemic.

Have no fear, though, as staying inside is a decent deterrent while allergy season passes, and over-the-counter medicines are nice to have around as well. Sometimes, I feel like a Godzilla-sized amount of them is needed to combat the invasion of the allergens.

