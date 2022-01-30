If you believe ESPN, Tom Brady is reportedly preparing to retire from professional football. Or, if you believe the Associated Press, Tom Brady has not made his final decision.
It’s not exactly clear on what the situation is at the moment — thanks sports journalists with competing anonymous sources — but it seems quite possible that the 44-year-old quarterback my be hanging it up in the near future.
Brady will go down as the most decorated and accomplished football player to ever have played the game: the GOAT if you will. That term (or acronym for Greatest Of All Time) gets thrown around quite a lot in today’s sports world, but it really does apply here. There has never been any equivalent to Brady’s career. The sustained level of success that he had for so long is something rarely seen even outside of the sports world. The statistics are listed just about everywhere his name is printed, so I don’t need to type them here, but I think it’s safe to say we won’t see anything like it again in any of our lifetimes. Love him or hate him, I think all of our caps are tipped to Tom Brady at this point.
Past Sundaze comics
Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives
Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January
However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve
In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good
Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh
Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’
Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon
Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer
Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction
Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map
Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare
‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’
Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park
QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition
Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens
Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook
Sick and tired of summer each September
Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility
Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC
The delta variant is getting a little too trendy
Git along little dogies: It’s SEC or bust
California fires bring the hazy days of summer to OKC
Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members
Despite housing prices, more mosquitoes moving in
Pizza and other strange things are afoot at the Circle K
Canoo tax incentives more elusive than great blue whale
Where is the beef? Where is the receipt?
‘The COVID 19’ lingers around the waistband
The complex puzzle of OU’s Cross Village dorms
Sonic seltzer: The Oklahoma collaboration we didn’t know we needed