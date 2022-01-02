“A little messy, but we’re cleaning up” is about the best way I can describe the end of 2021. There are certainly many things to look forward to in 2022 — and looking forward with optimism is a natural thing to do — but as I reflect back on the past year, I’d say we actually did come out on the positive side, especially considering where we were just a year ago.

At this time last year, I could count on one hand the amount of times I had seen my friends in the previous eight months, and only a few more times for my immediate family. That wouldn’t change for a few more months, when I became fully vaccinated. I know that many across the state and country experienced a similar situation, if not in even more isolation. Furthermore, my problems, as much as I was focused on them, paled in comparison to families that actually lost someone, their home or their livelihood to COVID-19. If we consider the rippling effects that the pandemic has had on society, I can’t stress enough how terrible 2020 was.

Perhaps, it’s a matter of perspective. Where were you a year ago, and where are you now? It isn’t going to be the same for any two people. My view of 2021 is that it was a far cry from 2020, but it wasn’t perfect. I would say perfection should not the goal for 2022 either, but maybe if we keep cleaning it’ll be tidy enough.

