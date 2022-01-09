Support Journalism

I think it might be pronounced “contagious,” actually.

No matter how you say it, the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is here, and it’s tearing through our state at a record-setting clip. And that’s not hyperbole: We are setting record-high daily case numbers with the data coming out of this past week in Oklahoma.

While scary sounding, there appears, at least to this point, to be a bit of good news in these numbers, in that most people are not getting seriously sick.

That said, positive test rates and totals reaching the staggering heights they are has made it difficult for many people to find at-home tests, or simply get tested at all. At this point, I’m sure most reading this are aware of all the problems that these infection waves can cause. I don’t need to go on about it. I’m just hopeful we can get through this in one piece.

Past Sundaze comics

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC

The delta variant is getting a little too trendy

Git along little dogies: It’s SEC or bust

California fires bring the hazy days of summer to OKC

Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members

Despite housing prices, more mosquitoes moving in

Pizza and other strange things are afoot at the Circle K

Canoo tax incentives more elusive than great blue whale

Where is the beef? Where is the receipt?

‘The COVID 19’ lingers around the waistband

The complex puzzle of OU’s Cross Village dorms

Sonic seltzer: The Oklahoma collaboration we didn’t know we needed