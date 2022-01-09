I think it might be pronounced “contagious,” actually.
No matter how you say it, the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is here, and it’s tearing through our state at a record-setting clip. And that’s not hyperbole: We are setting record-high daily case numbers with the data coming out of this past week in Oklahoma.
While scary sounding, there appears, at least to this point, to be a bit of good news in these numbers, in that most people are not getting seriously sick.
That said, positive test rates and totals reaching the staggering heights they are has made it difficult for many people to find at-home tests, or simply get tested at all. At this point, I’m sure most reading this are aware of all the problems that these infection waves can cause. I don’t need to go on about it. I’m just hopeful we can get through this in one piece.
