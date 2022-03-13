So it seems Pryor has struck gold, or digital gold I suppose, with the announcement this past week that computer software company Northern Data is planning to build its North American headquarters at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Oklahoma.
Among the company’s current services is providing infrastructure for bitcoin miners. And, as you may have heard, cryptocurrencies are kind of big business at the moment, both nationally and worldwide.
Why Pryor, Oklahoma, you may ask? Well, bitcoin mining takes a lot of energy to conduct at a large scale — an enormous amount, really. One British study found that every single bitcoin transaction requires about $176 worth of electricity.
Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park just happens to be a customer of the Grand River Dam Authority, the state-owned utility that provides low-cost, reliable energy to municipalities and corporate customers.
A quick glance at the Northern Data website shows that this kind of service is not necessarily what they want to be doing long-term, or at least it doesn’t appear to be as big a part of their business model in the future. Among the other things listed are cloud computing, quantum computing, and developing artificial intelligence for … computing. Interestingly, a debate is brewing about whether advancements in quantum computing could eventually break the blockchains of cryptocurrency.
So how large of a boon will Northern Data’s new North American headquarters be for our state? I’m not sure most people will be thinking about it past this next week, but the development will be something to keep an eye on as a bellwether for future tech companies considering whether to local within state borders. Perhaps the federal government will claim only it has jurisdiction over regulating bitcoin mining in Indian Country? Personally, I’m just wondering if I can do some gaming on the Northern Data platform.
Past Sundaze comics
Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?
David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection
Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives
Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?
Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives
Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January
However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve
In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good
Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh
Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’
Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon
Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer
Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction
Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map
Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare
‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’
Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park
QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition
Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens
Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook
Sick and tired of summer each September
Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility
Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC
The delta variant is getting a little too trendy
Git along little dogies: It’s SEC or bust
California fires bring the hazy days of summer to OKC
Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members
Despite housing prices, more mosquitoes moving in
Pizza and other strange things are afoot at the Circle K
Canoo tax incentives more elusive than great blue whale
Where is the beef? Where is the receipt?
‘The COVID 19’ lingers around the waistband
The complex puzzle of OU’s Cross Village dorms
Sonic seltzer: The Oklahoma collaboration we didn’t know we needed