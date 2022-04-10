Support Journalism

It’s candidate filing time in Oklahoma once again, and this year we’ve got a spicy one on our hands.

The Republican primary for governor got a lot more interesting last week after Joel Kintsel, the current director of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, threw his hat into the ring.

Kintsel’s decision confirmed months of rumors that he would make a run for the office and challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt. During those months, Kintsel’s relationship with certain state computers has been a “saga” of sorts — something that might make for good television. In March, he told NonDoc about a cyber security issue his staff members witnessed and reported to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. OMES’ official report suggested that the ODVA staff member potentially moved her mouse by accident or leaned on the CTRL key. Kintsel said, “There is no way in the world that that is what happened.”

Whether Kintsel’s suspicions of computer hacking are true or not, it now seems to play into his platform, as his campaign kickoff has focused on alleging “corruption” and “cronyism” from the current governor’s administration. Will we see more espionage in the campaign ahead? As wild as it would be, it may make for a great watch.

In the meantime, the Oklahoma State Election Board will orchestrate this year’s candidate filing window Wednesday through Friday this week. Information about how to run for public office can be found here.

Past Sundaze comics

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?

Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives

Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January

However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC

The delta variant is getting a little too trendy

Git along little dogies: It’s SEC or bust

California fires bring the hazy days of summer to OKC

Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members

Despite housing prices, more mosquitoes moving in