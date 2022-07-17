Support Journalism

Well we tried. The Oklahoma Legislature may need some energizing after Panasonic chose De Soto, Kansas, as the location for their new electric vehicle battery plant this past week.

Oklahoma lawmakers created a new state business incentive program this spring in an attempt to recruit the company to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, an effort that became known as “Project Ocean.” But the Japanese company apparently found the $1.3 billion Kansas incentive project too lucrative to turn down. Oklahoma proposed direct rebates totaling more than $650 million, but that framework came up short — at least for now.

Curiously, Senate Appropriations and Budget Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) was quoted as saying, “I wish that we would have worked harder to get it, but we didn’t.”

Thompson’s comment makes you wonder what exactly happened behind the scenes. Kansas was offering more money, sure, but were there other factors at play?

Thompson confirmed that there are rumblings of another Panasonic battery plant potentially in Oklahoma’s future, but that remains to be seen. Maybe Energizer needs a home? If state leaders launch Project Carrot, that means conversations about economic incentives will keep going and going ….

Past Sundaze comics

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?

Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives

Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January

However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC