Support Journalism

An audit for you, an audit for me!

Gov. Kevin Stitt has preached the word “audit” since his first campaign for office in 2018. Last week, he asked Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd to perform an audit of the finances for Tulsa Public Schools.

It has certainly become popular to audit entities in the Oklahoma education sector, and perhaps for good reason. Recent audits of #oklaed entities have included:

Byrd’s audit of Epic Charter Schools, which revealed a litany of issues and ultimately led to criminal charges against school founders;

Byrd’s audit of Seeworth Academy, a charter school that closed abruptly amid reports of superintendent embezzlement and whose board continued to spend money after the school closed;

Byrd’s audit report accusing an administrative assistant at Stillwater Public Schools from embezzling more than $200,000;

Byrd’s ongoing audit of Western Heights Public Schools, which has faced a myriad of challenges related to school leadership, board oversight and fiscal management.

Stitt has also asked Byrd to do an investigative audit of the entire State Department of Education, a request he describes as historic and that his opponents call political.

Now, we can add the percolating issues at Tulsa Public Schools to the list of situations Cindy Byrd & Associates have been tasked with unfurling.

When she completes the Tulsa Public Schools audit, we will be looking at what can only be described as a “TPS report,” thus breathing new life into that old Office Space joke. Bill Lumbergh would be proud.

Past Sundaze comics

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?

Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives

Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January

However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC