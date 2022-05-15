If you didn’t know how controversial a tag agent decision can be in Oklahoma, last week gave you quite the chance to get up to speed.
First, an article on this website revealed new details about the behind-the-scenes negotiations over a pair of tag agent bills in 2018 and 2019. In the words of Rep. Terry O’Donnell (R-Catoosa), the whole thing is quite the “weird political misadventure.”
O’Donnell and his wife were indicted by an Oklahoma County grand jury in December — you’ll want to read up on the saga yourself — and that grand jury concluded its work last Thursday, issuing a 65-page report about the tag agency situation and the Pardon and Parole Board. I found the whole thing fascinating, and some of the state’s most powerful politicians are tied up in the two issues.
But if the Oklahoma Tax Commission is looking for someone to replace Teresa O’Donnell as tag agent in Catoosa, maybe the town’s most famous resident should apply. What’s the worst that could happen? And if the famous Blue Whale of Catoosa doesn’t do a good enough job, it could send the Tax Commission a retirement letter, contingent upon the state agency appointing the Tulsa Driller as its successor, of course.
If the whale statue performs efficiently, however, think of all the possibilities. The city of Edmond has little statues all over its downtown, and what about the centennial buffalos? I say it’s beyond time to run government like an art show.
