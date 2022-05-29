Support Journalism

So Oklahoma lawmakers are headed to round three — or is it four?

The 58th Oklahoma Legislature will go down in history as having (at least) three special sessions. Technically called “extraordinary” sessions, the extra activities of lawmakers have have seemed much like rounds in a fight. Those of us watching the melee saw regular session end last week with Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoing four budget bills, the House and Senate bickering about which of those bills to override — they only agreed on the funding for private prisons — and the Legislature ultimately overriding the governor only some other policy measures.

A key part of the fracas was Stitt’s press conference on Thursday, where he criticized House leaders for keeping him “in the dark” on budget talks, among other things. In hindsight, the presser seemed like the kind of trash talk one watches at a weigh-in before a boxing match. It’s entertaining at the very least, and this being an election year, I can’t help but think there are other motives behind some of the theater we’re seeing.

Will there be a knockout in round three? I suppose we’ll find out when everyone returns to the ring for special sessions in June.

