I never heard the official word on whether Sylvester Stallone has eaten at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse while in Oklahoma City for the filming of Tulsa King. Either way, the brand synergy could be there for future collaborations.
This is just the sort of deal that the soon-to-be-established Oklahoma City Film and Creative Industries Office could broker, as one of the entity’s main goals will be “partnership opportunities” between filmmakers and the city.
Approved by the OKC City Council this past week, the office should build upon the recent momentum for the film industry in the city and state. Further diversification of the local economy seems like a no-brainer to me, and with the jobs and positive publicity it brings, this should prove to be a smart investment.
Now if we could only calm down the wind, for Sly’s sake.
