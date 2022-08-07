Support Journalism

Public art, for the most part, never has been my thing. Heck, sculpture has never really been my thing either. When I was in art school, sculpture was the class I received my lowest grade in, and rightfully so. I wasn’t very good at it. However, when I see cool pieces from international artists pop up in Oklahoma City, I can’t help but feel good about it.

This past week, Oklahoma Contemporary installed “Breve historia del tiempo” by Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija just off of Broadway Avenue in Automobile Alley. If you’ve seen the sculpture, you’ll immediately make the connection to its location. Beyond that, the piece’s meaning stands open to your own interpretation, which can be the case with a lot of public art. Contemplating these things feels easier to do in person, so I recommend you visiting Oklahoma Contemporary and taking in a variety of interesting pieces. This newest sculpture will be in its current location for the next eight months, so you have but a brief bit of time.

