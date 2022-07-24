Support Journalism

Is it safe to go outside again?

A quick check of the weather app on my phone answers this question. No, it isn’t. It’s brutally hot — historic, even — and that means I and many others are miserable. What did we ever do to deserve this?

While I’ve been fretting about what my energy bill will be next month, I’ve had time to question why it is that we, as a society, are more ok with doing outdoor activities when the temperature is over 100 degrees than when it’s 32 degrees.

Both are awful in my opinion, but year after year I see so many people out and about in the extreme heat, only to shut in when the temps dip below 40. I understand that, at least in our minds, the season of summer is seen as a carefree time where vacations and relaxation are top of mind. Those things don’t sound so great when it feels like you’re sticking your head in an oven while going for a walk. I need answers, or at least something to mill over while I wait for cooler days.

Past Sundaze comics

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?

Urban OKC chickens ready to live their best lives

Oklahomans having the wrong type of Dry January

However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC