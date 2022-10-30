It’s that time of the year again.
Halloween marks a spooky season when many of us eat a frightening amount of candy. I admit, even as a person who generally doesn’t care for sweet things, I partake in the festivities by eating a Starburst … or 10.
As I’ve gotten older, however, the candy just doesn’t hit the same. It also doesn’t make my stomach feel great. Perhaps, in the modern world, even a Halloween ghoul like a werewolf needs to be health-conscious.
I’m not advocating for anyone to eat less sugar, because doing whatever you want is part of the fun of being an adult, right? But I guess I’m just saying it may be good to think about it before you down an entire box of Sour Patch Kids next time.
Or, on second though, don’t listen to me and just have fun. Happy Halloween!
