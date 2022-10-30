Support Journalism

It’s that time of the year again.

Halloween marks a spooky season when many of us eat a frightening amount of candy. I admit, even as a person who generally doesn’t care for sweet things, I partake in the festivities by eating a Starburst … or 10.

As I’ve gotten older, however, the candy just doesn’t hit the same. It also doesn’t make my stomach feel great. Perhaps, in the modern world, even a Halloween ghoul like a werewolf needs to be health-conscious.

I’m not advocating for anyone to eat less sugar, because doing whatever you want is part of the fun of being an adult, right? But I guess I’m just saying it may be good to think about it before you down an entire box of Sour Patch Kids next time.

Or, on second though, don’t listen to me and just have fun. Happy Halloween!

Past Sundaze comics

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?