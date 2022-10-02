So they finally did it.
The First Christian Church — otherwise known as the “Egg Church” or even the “Boob Church” — is no more. The Egg Church was torn down this past Monday morning with little notice and great surprise from the public.
To say this development was completely unexpected would be a lie, as the fate of the unique building had been up in the air for some time now. To see the crumbled remains of interesting architecture remains no less shocking, however, and it always pains me to see a one-of-a-kind structure go away.
Some of my earliest notations of cool buildings involve this church, and at the time of my childhood, I don’t think I understood that a church could even look the way it did. It was ancient looking and futuristic at the same time, and the Egg Church inspired awe in that way. It truly is a shame to see it go. I suppose the most anyone can hope for now is that something even slightly as interesting gets built in its place, but I won’t hold. my breath.
From March 2019
